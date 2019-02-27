Feb 27, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT
Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our next fireside presentation and conversation, where we're thrilled to have Rich Barton and Allen Parker here from Zillow.
Before we get started, let me do the disclosures. Note that all important disclosures, including personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures, appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures, or they are available at the registration desk.
Rich Barton co-founded Zillow 2004, 2005 at that range and now has just returned via the CEO seat as of last week. So a lot to talk about in the industry, in the stock. So thank you so much for joining us. We're thrilled to have you.
Richard N. Barton - Zillow Group, Inc. - Co-Founder & CEO
Thanks, Brian.
Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
Allen
