Zillow Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 08, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the 2021 Zillow Group, Inc. Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Zillow Group's Co-Founder and CEO, Rich Barton. Mr. Barton, the floor is yours.



Richard N. Barton - Zillow Group, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Thank you, Latif. Good afternoon, and welcome to our 2021 Zillow Group Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I'm Rich Barton, Co-Founder and CEO of Zillow Group and also serve on the company's Board of Directors. I'm joined today by Brad Owens, our General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; and Brad Berning, our Vice President of Investor Relations. I will serve as Chair of this meeting and Brad Owens will serve as Secretary.



I would like to acknowledge the other Zillow Group directors and officers who are present at this virtual meeting. Brad Owens will cover the business portion of the meeting. Following his remarks, we will have an opportunity for a brief Q&A.



But first, a few