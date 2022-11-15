Nov 15, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Bradley D. Erickson - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst



All right. So I have to start with the Q4 EBITDA question because I'm getting this a lot and then we'll move. I think one of the questions we've been getting from investors since you guys reported earnings is does the Q4 EBITDA when you think about IMT, in particular, does that reflect some of the headcount reductions that you've spoken to? Or have you maybe set a bit more of a conservative bar there? Maybe if you could just answer that?



Questions and Answers:

- Zillow Group, Inc. - COOYes. Let me answer that. Right. We took the headcount actions ahead of Q4, we announced and the guide reflects our view of the cost savings coming in the quarter.- RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - AnalystGot it. All right. Glad we cleared that up because I haven't been getting that. So all right, let's talk market. It's obviously a very challenging time, sort of on the record I was speaking to, looking past the