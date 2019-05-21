May 21, 2019 / 06:35PM GMT

Youssef Squali - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey - Analyst



All right. Since this is webcasted, I'll repeat myself. My name is Youssef Squali. I'm the Internet and digital media research analyst here at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. And it is my pleasure to introduce our next presenter, Scott Turicchi, who I've known for probably 15-plus years. He's President and Chief Financial Officer of j2 Global.



J2 was founded in 1995 as JFax, a fax/email service platform. But over the years, after several acquisitions, which Scott is going to go through, the Company transformed itself into a leading provider of both businesses cloud services and digital media.



Today the Company operates two divisions: the business cloud service segment, which includes firms or brands like eFax, Onebox, eVoice; and digital media division, Ziff Davis, includes brands such as PC Magazine, IGN.com, and Everyday Health, a publicly traded company that they acquired a few years back.



J2 Global has a network that covers 49 countries on six continents. And as I of December 31, j2 -- well actually, this is somewhat dated