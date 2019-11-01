Q3 2019 j2 Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

On this call will be Vivek Shah, CEO of j2 Global; and Scott Turicchi, President of j2.



I will turn the call over to Scott Turicchi, President and CFO of j2 Global.



Robert Scott Turicchi - j2 Global, Inc. - President & CFO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the j2 Global Investor Conference Call for Q3 2019. As the operator just mentioned, I'm Scott Turicchi, President and CFO of j2 Global. Joining me today is our CEO, Vivek Shah.



We had the best third fiscal quarter performance ever, setting records for revenue, EBITDA, free cash flow and non-GAAP earnings per share. In addition, we completed 4 acquisitions this past quarter, which Vivek will address in his opening remarks. In addition, we repurchased approximately 200,000 shares of our stock at a price of $80.74 per share. We will use the presentation as a road map for today's call. A copy of the presentation is