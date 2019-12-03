Dec 03, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT
Editor
The note (audio in progress) indicates an audio problem. The missing text will be supplied if a replay becomes available.
Unidentified Participant
(Audio in progress) have J2 and Scott Turicchi, CFO and President. In a past life I did a bond deal with these guys, many moons ago and many acquisitions --.
Scott Turicchi - J2 Global, Inc. - President & CFO
Seven years ago.
Unidentified Participant
Yes, and many acquisitions before. So, maybe you can just start with -- you've essentially operated as this kind of public PE firm. And so, that's led to kind of an effective corporate structure. Can you maybe break down for us what the management structure is and the flexibility they have to carry out this acquisition strategy?
Scott Turicchi - J2 Global, Inc. - President & CFO
Sure and this has evolved a lot over -- well, we have been public now 20 years. We had our 20th anniversary on the NASDAQ in July of this year. So, going back even to when we
j2 Global Inc at Nasdaq Investor Conference Transcript
Dec 03, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...