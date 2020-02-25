Feb 25, 2020 / 09:40PM GMT
Thomas James Egan - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Executive Director
All right, everybody. Thanks for sticking with us all the way through day 2.
As many of you know, I'm Tom Egan, JPMorgan's analyst for telecommunications and technology companies. It's my pleasure today to introduce j2 Global, used to be known as JCOM.
And I'll turn it over now to Scott Turicchi, the President and Chief Financial Officer. Scott?
Robert Scott Turicchi - j2 Global, Inc. - President & CFO
Great. Thank you very much and thanks, everybody. It's been a long day. So I'm going to take you through some slides, hopefully, fairly quickly, so that we've got an opportunity for Tom and others in the room to ask questions.
We are a 2-time issuer in the high-yield market, but not a very frequent issuer, so I would suspect we're going to not be as well-known as some other companies. So I will run through about 15 to 20 slides, hopefully, very quickly. We are reaffirming our annual guidance we just gave about 2 weeks ago in the context of our Q4
j2 Global Inc at JPMorgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference Transcript
Feb 25, 2020 / 09:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...