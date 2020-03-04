j2 Global Inc Analyst Day Transcript

Mar 04, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Robert Scott Turicchi - j2 Global, Inc. - President & CFO



Good afternoon. I'm Scott Turicchi, the President and CFO of j2 Global. And welcome to j2 Global's first ever Analyst Day. We're going to be soon celebrating our 25th anniversary as a company later this year. Last year we celebrated in this very building, our 20th anniversary as a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ. So welcome to all of you that made it here today in New York City. We're pleased with the attendance since you've got through the coronavirus incidence. And for all of you that are participating via the audio and webcast.



We are going to be reaffirming our guidance today, which we gave a few weeks ago, so we have the safe harbor for forward-looking statements and some risk factors. I'm going to -- you're actually not going to hear much from me today. A lot of you I have interacted with over the years, but this is really an opportunity to focus much more in-depth on the elements of j2 and the management of j2.



So this is our agenda. As I mentioned, we're going to go from 2 to 6 without interruption. I'm going to