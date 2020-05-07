j2 Global Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Jeremy D. Rossen - J2 Global, Inc. - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of j2 Global, Inc. I'm Jeremy Rossen, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of the company.



We are here today to conduct the business of our Annual Meeting of Stockholders and consider and vote on the proposals set forth in the proxy statement for this meeting. I will act as secretary of the meeting and will also chair the meeting.



We are holding this year's meeting virtually as a result of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, and we thank you in advance for your patience with any connection disruptions or delays. After the formal meeting has been adjourned, we will provide time for general questions. Only validated stockholders may ask questions in the designated field on the web portal. Out of consideration for others, please limit yourself to one question.



This meeting is being recorded. Any separate audio or video recording of this meeting by anyone in attendance is