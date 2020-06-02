Jun 02, 2020 / 04:15PM GMT
Will Power - Robert W. Baird & Company, Inc. - Analyst
Okay, great. This is Will Power with Baird. I cover cloud software. I'm pleased to introduce our next company, J2 Global, leader both in digital media and a variety of businesses within cloud services. Really pleased to have Vivek Shah with us today. Vivek has a long tenure at the Company, going back to 2012, starting with Ziff-Davis; and has been the full CEO for the past, I guess, almost 2.5 years. And really just a wealth of good industry background and experience.
So I'm going to start with a number of questions. You have a dialog box for participants; can submit questions as well, and I'll get to those as we move along here.
And I guess, Vivek, maybe just to kick it off from a high level. Having been CEO for 2.5 years, you've had a lot of things on your plate, really to continue to improve the positions of the three core businesses you're in: cloud services, Ziff-Davis, Everyday Health. Maybe just talk about where we are in that journey, how you feel about the positioning from here, given the focus on performance marketing,
j2 Global Inc at Robert W Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 02, 2020 / 04:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...