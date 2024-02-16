Mastercard Inc Takes the Spotlight in Chuck Akre's Latest 13F Filing

30 minutes ago
Insights into Akre's Q4 Moves and the Impact on Mastercard Inc

Investment guru Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Akre Capital Management, has made notable changes to his portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023. With over two decades of experience at Johnston, Lemon & Co. and a subsequent tenure at Friedman, Billings, Ramsey & Co., Akre has honed a value investment strategy centered around his "three-legged stool" philosophy. This approach seeks out companies with exceptional business models, adept management, and lucrative reinvestment opportunities. Akre's long-term focus on economic value per share growth often leads him to view short-term market fluctuations as potential investment opportunities.

Summary of New Buys

Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio welcomed a new addition in the fourth quarter:

  • SBA Communications Corp (SBAC, Financial) entered the portfolio with 180,629 shares, representing 0.39% of the total holdings and a value of $45.82 million.

Key Position Increases

Akre also bolstered his positions in two companies:

  • American Tower Corp (AMT, Financial) saw an increase of 36,375 shares, bringing the total to 6,804,599 shares. This represents a 0.54% increase in share count and a 0.07% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $1.47 billion.
  • CoStar Group Inc (CSGP, Financial) had an additional 6,443 shares added, totaling 7,255,669 shares. This adjustment marks a 0.09% increase in share count, with a total value of $634.07 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

During the fourth quarter, Akre completely exited one holding, which is not detailed in the provided data.

Key Position Reductions

Conversely, Akre reduced his stakes in 13 stocks, with the most significant changes being:

  • Mastercard Inc (MA, Financial) was reduced by 788,927 shares, leading to a 13.48% decrease in shares and a 2.71% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $401.73 during the quarter, with an 18.13% return over the past three months and a 7.45% year-to-date return.
  • Visa Inc (V, Financial) saw a reduction of 1,292,214 shares, a 26.92% decrease, and a 2.58% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $246.48 during the quarter, returning 14.49% over the past three months and 6.27% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 18 stocks. The top holdings were 18.17% in Mastercard Inc (MA), 15.7% in Moody's Corporation (MCO, Financial), 12.36% in American Tower Corp (AMT, Financial), 11.61% in KKR & Co Inc (KKR, Financial), and 8.15% in O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated across seven industries: Financial Services, Real Estate, Consumer Cyclical, Technology, Healthcare, Consumer Defensive, and Industrials.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

