Jun 11, 2020 / 03:40PM GMT

Jim Breen - William Blair - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, or good morning. Thanks for joining us today. I am Jim Breen, the Internet infrastructure and tech analyst here at William Blair. With me today I have Vivek Shah, CEO of J2 Global. We're just going to have a fireside chat. And for all our disclosures, please look at the website williamblair.com. Vivek, thanks for coming.



Vivek Shah - J2 Global, Inc. - CEO



It's great to be here, Jim. Thank you.



Jim Breen - William Blair - Analyst



So, I've been starting all these with just -- given sort of our audience base, can you just talk about J2 and the overall business, talk about maybe in general terms both the segments and what kind of businesses you're in.



Vivek Shah - J2 Global, Inc. - CEO



Yes, so we are a portfolio of Internet businesses, a combination of software and Digital Media brands on the Digital Media side. We operate a variety of brands including Mashable, IGN, Everyday Health, Baby Center, Speedtest. And then