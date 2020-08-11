Q2 2020 j2 Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Robert Scott Turicchi - J2 Global, Inc. - President & CFO
Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the J2 Global investor conference call for Q2 2020. As the operator mentioned, I'm Scott Turicchi, President and CFO of J2 Global. Joining me today is our CEO, Vivek Shah.
We had our best second fiscal quarter ever, setting records for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP earnings per share and free cash flow. In addition, due to our strong free cash flow generation, we ended the quarter with more than $616 million of cash. In addition, our Board authorized a 10 million share repurchase program through August 6, 2025.
We will use the presentation as a road map for today's call. A
