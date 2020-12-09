Dec 09, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Saket Kalia - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Okay. Good morning, everyone. My name is Saket Kalia. Welcome to the Barclays TMT conference. I cover software here at Barclays, very happy to have with us the team from J2 Global. We've got -- for the first time at Barclays Tech conference, Chief Executive Officer Vivek Shah. We've also got Chief Financial Officer, Scott Turicchi. We've got about 25 minutes together.



Let's take maybe the first 15 or 20 minutes to go through some fireside chat. And then for those of you on the webcast, if you've got any questions, we don't -- we're not doing live Q&A, but if you do have any questions, feel free to e-mail me at [email protected], and I'll do my best to weave them in.



So with maybe all of that as a framework, first and foremost, the Vivek, Scott, thanks so much for being with us here today.



Robert Scott Turicchi - J2 Global, Inc. - President & CFO



Thanks for having us, Saket.



Vivek R. Shah - J2 Global, Inc. - CEO & Director