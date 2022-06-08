Jun 08, 2022 / 01:40PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst
The format, it's going to be a fireside chat. If you do have placards in front of you, that have instructions to submit questions via email. So I'd love to make this interactive. If you do have questions, please use those instructions and I'll check them up here on the iPad.
So, Bret, thanks a lot for being here. I'm just going to jump straight in.
Bret Richter - Ziff Davis, Inc. - CFO
Excellent. Thanks for having me.
Questions and Answers:Unidentified Analyst
Yeah, you're still relatively new to the company, I guess starting towards the beginning of the year. Maybe just a little bit background of yourself and what attracts you to Ziff Davis. I mean, what about the opportunity and what have you found out about the business? What have you learned about it kind of since you started?
Bret Richter - Ziff Davis, Inc. - CFO
Yeah, so I guess too, in the end, first, I validated a lot of assumptions already. So I'm in my sixth month, started on Jan 1. I've made a