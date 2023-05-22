May 22, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Cory Alan Carpenter - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



All right. We're ready. Great. We have Ziff Davis with us. Thank you guys for coming.



Vivek R. Shah - Ziff Davis, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Great to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - AnalystWe will just jump right in. So you've changed a lot over the years. You're no longer called J2 Global. You no longer have some of your businesses. So for those who may not have followed the stories closely, just to start, could you talk about how the company has evolved in the state of the business today?- Ziff Davis, Inc. - CEO, President & DirectorSure. So I'm Vivek Shah, I'm the CEO. This is Bret Richter, the CFO at Ziff Davis. And great to be here. So maybe I'll go back to -- go back to 2012. So in 2012, J2 Global, which was the name of our company until fairly recently, acquired Ziff Davis, which is how I