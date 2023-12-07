Dec 07, 2023 / 09:20PM GMT

Ross Sandler - Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank - Analyst



Good. Okay, we're going to get started. Thanks for coming, everybody. My name is Ross Sandler. I'm one of the Internet team here at Barclays, the US Internet team, very excited to have Ziff Davis here for their debut appearance at Barclays. So Bret, thanks for coming.



Bret Richter - Ziff Davis, Inc. - CFO



Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank - AnalystMaybe just to start since we're relatively new to the story, I think folks in the audience who are relatively new the story, just kind of a high-level view of what the business looks like post the spin. And yes, the major divisions and then the different assets within that? Just a quick 60 second elevator pitch.- Ziff Davis, Inc. - CFOYes, I think it's important to look at Ziff Davis a number of different ways. Sometimes they say that it's a company that has 100 year history, which