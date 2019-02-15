Q4 2018 Olympic Steel Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Olympic Steel 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



Some statements made on today's call will be predictive and are intended to be made as forward looking, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may not reflect actual results. The company does not undertake to update such statements, changes and assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements. Important assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in the company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and press releases filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During today's discussion, we'll reference adjusted net income per diluted share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the press release that was issued this morning, which