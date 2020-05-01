Olympic Steel Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 01, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Olympic Steel, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. During the meeting, we'll have a question-and-answer session. You can submit questions or comments at any time by clicking on the message icon.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Mr. Michael Siegal, Executive Chairman of Olympic Steel. Mr. Siegal, the floor is yours.



Michael D. Siegal - Olympic Steel, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Thank you, operator. The 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Olympic Steel, Inc. is now called to order. Good morning. I'm Michael Siegal, Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. I would like to thank all of you for your support of the company as evidenced by your attendance today. We are holding this year's annual meeting virtually via a web portal because of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Before we proceed, I would like to extend my thoughts and best wishes to any and all of those who are affected by this pandemic and those suffering from its social and/or its