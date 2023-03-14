Q4 2023 ZeroFox Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review ZeroFox's fiscal fourth quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call today are James C. Foster, or as many of you know him, Foster. Foster is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ZeroFox. Also with me on the call is ZeroFox's CFO, Tim Bender. After prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, including statements related to our anticipated financial results, growth opportunities in external cybersecurity, our progress in achieving profitability and expected benefits from our