Mar 14, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the ZeroFox Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Marc Griffin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for ICR. Marc?
Marc P. Griffin - ICR, LLC - SVP
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review ZeroFox's fiscal fourth quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call today are James C. Foster, or as many of you know him, Foster. Foster is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ZeroFox. Also with me on the call is ZeroFox's CFO, Tim Bender. After prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.
During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, including statements related to our anticipated financial results, growth opportunities in external cybersecurity, our progress in achieving profitability and expected benefits from our
Q4 2023 ZeroFox Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 14, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...