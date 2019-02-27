Feb 27, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT

Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our next fireside presentation and conversation, where we're thrilled to have Rich Barton and Allen Parker here from Zillow.



Rich Barton co-founded Zillow 2004, 2005 at that range and now has just returned via the CEO seat as of last week. So a lot to talk about in the industry, in the stock. So thank you so much for joining us. We're thrilled to have you.



Richard N. Barton - Zillow Group, Inc. - Co-Founder & CEO



Thanks, Brian.



Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst



Allen