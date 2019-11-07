Q3 2019 Zillow Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Zillow Group Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Dawn Lyon, Chief Corporate Relations Officer and acting Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Dawn Soper Lyon - Zillow Group, Inc. - Chief Corporate Relations Officer



Thank you, Amy. Good afternoon, and welcome to Zillow Group's Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call. For those on the call I have not yet met, I look forward to doing so soon. Joining me today to discuss our Q3 results are Zillow Group's Co-Founder and CEO, Rich Barton; and CFO, Allen Parker.



During the call, we'll make forward-looking statements about our future performance and operating plans based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and we encourage you to consider the risk factors described in our SEC filings for additional information. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events except as