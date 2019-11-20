Nov 20, 2019 / 03:15PM GMT

Mark Stephen F. Mahaney - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD & Lead Internet Research Analyst



Hello. I'm Mark Mahaney, Director of Internet Research at RBC. We have the CEO and Co-Founder of Zillow here, Rich Barton. I think he's well-known to everybody. I think Rich has gone where very few founders have gone before. Like he actually came back to the business, and I think he's participating in one of the riskiest -- boldest and riskiest pivots that you see in the public markets; when a company takes a highly profitable business and announces that they're going to make a major pivot into an unproven business model. And for somebody to come back in and to do that, I think there are very few founders who could do that and could do that with credibility. I mean I think that's what the stock market price action has said, that the market's willing to give Rich and Zillow the benefit of the doubt on this one. So we're going to get into that.



Questions and Answers:

- RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD & Lead Internet Research