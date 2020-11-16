Nov 16, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Bradley D. Erickson - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



All right. So welcome back, everyone. My name is Brad Erickson. I cover Internet services here at Needham & Company. Very pleased today to have the CFO from Zillow Group with us, Allen Parker. Allen, good to see you. My neighbor to the north in Seattle.



Allen W. Parker - Zillow Group, Inc. - CFO



Yes, yes.



Bradley D. Erickson - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Yes. Thanks for being here. So obviously, like all these sessions, if anyone who's on the line wants to add a question to the box, I'll do my best to try and get to some of those through the time. I have my own list of questions, but feel free to chime in with stuff if investors want additional things answered.



Questions and Answers:

- Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior AnalystI think we'll start off. It's been quite a year for you guys, obviously. Things