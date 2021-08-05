Q2 2021 Zillow Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Andrea, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Zillow Group Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note, this event is being recorded. Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to Brad Berning, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Bradley Allen Berning - Zillow Group, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Andrea. Good afternoon, and welcome to Zillow Group's Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call. Joining me today to discuss our Q2 results are Zillow Group's Co-Founder and CEO, Rich Barton; and CFO, Allen Parker. During the call, we'll make forward-looking statements about our future performance and operating plans based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and we encourage you to consider the risk factors described in our SEC filings for additional information. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future