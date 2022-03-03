Mar 03, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT
Ygal Arounian - Wedbush Securities Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Let's give it a second for everyone to enroll in here.
Richard N. Barton - Zillow Group, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
How's the conference going?
Ygal Arounian - Wedbush Securities Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
The conference is going great. I've learned a ton in the past couple of days. And you're our last presenter, so going off of the bank for sure.
Richard N. Barton - Zillow Group, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
I'll try.
Ygal Arounian - Wedbush Securities Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
So thrilled to end our conference here with Zillow's CEO, Rich Barton. Zillow has very much been the center of public attention in the past 5 or 6 months or so and continues to be a lot happening both in the near term and now over the next 3 years as well with the new targets you've set. So excited to dive in. And really,
Zillow Group Inc at Wedbush Real Estate Technology Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Mar 03, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...