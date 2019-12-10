AECOM Investor Day Transcript

Dec 10, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Michael S. Burke - AECOM - Chairman of the Board & CEO



All right. We're ready to start? Good. All right. Well, good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. If you haven't yet read the safe harbor on Page 2, please read quickly. It's on the screen here. I encourage you to read through it. Everybody's got hard copies on their desk here.



So today, the discussion is about the opportunity that's in front of us at AECOM, the platform that we have today and how that'll carry us into the future. But before I -- are we okay here? Somebody give me a signal. Nobody can hear. Tell me when the audio is back on. We're broadcasting this, so we got to make sure the audio is on. John, you didn't trip over the wires coming -- on the way in, did you? All right. Wait till we get this audio going here, another minute.



Unidentified Participant



(inaudible)



Michael S. Burke - AECOM - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Yes, exactly. Read that safe harbor one more time.



Testing. Okay. So that's it. I'm going to use the