Feb 22, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD and U.S. Industrial Sector Head



Hello again, Andy Kaplowitz. So we are very excited to have AECOM with us today and particularly excited to have AECOM's CEO, Troy Rudd. I've known Troy for over 10 years now. He's had a series of operational and financial leadership roles at AECOM. And starting in 2009, he was the CFO before he was the CEO. And prior to joining AECOM, he was a partner for 10 years at KPMG.



So with that, Troy, I know you have a couple of remarks you want to make. So I'll turn it over to you, and then we'll get into Q&A.



W. Troy Rudd - AECOM - CEO & Director



Great. Thank you. So I thought maybe I'd just take a few minutes because it's been a few years since I've actually been in person with anybody.



Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD and U.S. Industrial Sector Head



Love it then. I'm the first -- right.



W. Troy Rudd - AECOM - CEO & Director



Since I've