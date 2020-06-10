Exantas Capital Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 10, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Andrew L. Farkas - Exantas Capital Corp. - Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I'm Andrew Farkas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Exantas Capital Corporation. This morning, I will be acting as Chairman of the meeting. It's my pleasure to welcome you all.



It's 11:00, and in accordance with the notice of the meeting, I call to order the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Exantas Capital Corporation. (Operator Instructions)



We will address questions at the end of the meeting. Before proceeding, I'd like to make certain introductions and announcements. I'd like to introduce the Directors present at the meeting. The 8 Directors who are standing for election to 1-year terms on the Board of Directors to end at the end of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders are Jeffrey Cohen, William Hart, Gary Ickowicz, Steven Kessler, Murray Levin, Sherrill Neff, Henry Silverman and myself.



I'd also like to introduce representatives of Grant Thornton present at the meeting, Michael Pramberger, who will be available after the meeting for any questions. Tom Elliott is also present and