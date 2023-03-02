Q4 2022 Acres Commercial Realty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our call.



I would like to highlight that we have posted the fourth quarter earnings presentation to our website. This presentation contains summary and detailed information about the quarterly and year-end results of the company.



Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this conference call, the words believes, anticipates, expects and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are based on