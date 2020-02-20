Feb 20, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation's conference call to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on February 20, 2020.



I will now turn the call over to Veronica Mayer from Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Veronica Mendiola Mayer - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation - Principal of Ares Public IR & Corporate Communications Group



Thank you, Chad. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call. I am joined today by our new CEO, Bryan Donohoe; David Roth, our President; and Tae-Sik Yoon, our CFO.



In addition to our press release and the 10-K that we filed with the SEC, we have posted an earnings presentation under the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescre.com.



Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast and the accompanying