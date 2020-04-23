Apr 23, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation's Annual Meeting for Stockholders. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Bill Benjamin. Please go ahead.
William Stephen Benjamin - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation - Chairman of the Board
Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. I'm Bill Benjamin, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and I will be presiding at this meeting.
We recognize that these are challenging times for everyone and we hope this finds you and your families in good health and good spirits. We appreciate your taking the time to join this webcast today.
I would like to introduce the other directors of the company who are on the webcast of our Annual Meeting in listen-only mode: Caroline Blakely, Bill Browning, Rand April, Jim Skinner, Ed Moriarty and Mike Arougheti. Also present with us today are Bryan Donohoe, our CEO;
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Apr 23, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...