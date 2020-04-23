Apr 23, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation's Annual Meeting for Stockholders. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Bill Benjamin. Please go ahead.



William Stephen Benjamin - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation - Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. I'm Bill Benjamin, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and I will be presiding at this meeting.



We recognize that these are challenging times for everyone and we hope this finds you and your families in good health and good spirits. We appreciate your taking the time to join this webcast today.



I would like to introduce the other directors of the company who are on the webcast of our Annual Meeting in listen-only mode: Caroline Blakely, Bill Browning, Rand April, Jim Skinner, Ed Moriarty and Mike Arougheti. Also present with us today are Bryan Donohoe, our CEO;