Oct 29, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Veronica Mendiola Mayer - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation - Principal of Ares Public IR & Corporate Communications Group
Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call. I am joined today by our CEO, Bryan Donohoe; David Roth, our President; Tae-Sik Yoon, our CFO; and Carl Drake, our Head of Public Company, Investor Relations.
In addition to our press release and the 10-Q that we filed with the SEC, we have posted an earnings presentation under the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescre.com.
Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast and the accompanying
Q3 2020 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 29, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
