May 04, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Ares Commercial Real Estate Company's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to John Stilmar of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
John W. Stilmar - Ares Management Corporation - MD of Public IR & Corporate Communications Group
Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call. I am joined today by our CEO, Bryan Donohoe; Tae-Sik Yoon, our CFO; and Carl Drake, our Head of Public Company investor Relations.
In addition to our press release and the 10-Q that were filed this morning with the SEC, we have posted an earnings presentation under the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescre.com.
Before I begin, I want to remind everyone that comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast and the accompanying documents contain forward-looking statements and are subject to
Q1 2021 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...