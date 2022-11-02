Nov 02, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation's Conference Call to discuss the company's Third Quarter 2022 financial results. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on November 2, 2022. I will now turn the call over to John Stilmar from Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



John Stilmar -



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call. I'm joined by our CEO, Bryan Donohoe; Tae-Sik Yoon, our CFO; and other members of our team.



In addition to our press release and the 10-Q that we filed with the SEC, we have posted an earnings presentation under the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescre.com.



Before we begin, I'll remind everyone that comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast and the accompanying documents contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as anticipates,