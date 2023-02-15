Feb 15, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call. I am joined today by our CEO, Bryan Donohoe; and our CFO, Tae-Sik Yoon. In addition to our press release and the 10-K that we filed with the SEC, we have posted an earnings presentation under the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescre.com. Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast as well as the accompanying documents contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as