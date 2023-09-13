Sep 13, 2023 / 05:25PM GMT

Derek Russell Hewett - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



Let's get started. I am Derek Hewett Bank of America senior equity analyst covering specialty finance sector, including commercial mortgage REITs. With us today is Bryan Donohoe, CEO; and Tae-Sik Yoon, CFO of Ares Commercial Real Estate, That's ticker ACRE. Thank you for joining us today. So maybe first, Bryan, would you spend a few minutes providing a brief overview of ACRE and not only discussing the lending strategy, but also the company's competitive advantages.



Bryan Patrick Donohoe - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation - CEO



Yes, I'll kick it off and I'll let Tae-Sik way in as well. But we recently celebrated our 10-year anniversary regard listing on the New York Stock Exchange. So we've been in business for that period of time, really targeting initially middle market real estate opportunities and really focused on creating an interesting dividend yield for underlying LPs. As we've grown our equity base specifically over the last 5 years, we've continued that with that underlying D&A