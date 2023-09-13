Sep 13, 2023 / 05:25PM GMT
Derek Russell Hewett - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP
Let's get started. I am Derek Hewett Bank of America senior equity analyst covering specialty finance sector, including commercial mortgage REITs. With us today is Bryan Donohoe, CEO; and Tae-Sik Yoon, CFO of Ares Commercial Real Estate, That's ticker ACRE. Thank you for joining us today. So maybe first, Bryan, would you spend a few minutes providing a brief overview of ACRE and not only discussing the lending strategy, but also the company's competitive advantages.
Bryan Patrick Donohoe - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation - CEO
Yes, I'll kick it off and I'll let Tae-Sik way in as well. But we recently celebrated our 10-year anniversary regard listing on the New York Stock Exchange. So we've been in business for that period of time, really targeting initially middle market real estate opportunities and really focused on creating an interesting dividend yield for underlying LPs. As we've grown our equity base specifically over the last 5 years, we've continued that with that underlying D&A
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp at Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference Transcript
Sep 13, 2023 / 05:25PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...