Q2 2022 Acres Commercial Realty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Kyle Brengel. Please go ahead.



Kyle K. Brengel - ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. - VP



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our call. I would like to highlight that we have posted the Q2 2022 shareholder presentation to our website. This presentation contains summary and detailed information about the quarterly and year-to-date results of the company.



Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this conference call, the word believes, anticipates, expects and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.



Although the company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are