Q3 2019 Agree Realty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Joel N. Agree - Agree Realty Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Agree Realty's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.



Joining me this morning is Clay Thelen, our Chief Financial Officer.



I'm very pleased to report another extremely strong quarter of execution across all aspects of our business. Robust acquisition activity during the quarter was at the highest quality in our company's history.



A record 85.5% of acquired annualized ABR was derived from leading retailers with investment-grade credit rates.



During the quarter, we invested over $252 million in 74 high-quality retail net lease properties across our 3 external growth platforms. 68 of these properties were sourced through our