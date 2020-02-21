Q4 2019 Agree Realty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Joel N. Agree - Agree Realty Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Agree Realty's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning is Clay Thelen, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to digress for a moment and start this morning's call with 30,000-foot perspective. I'll get to our most recent quarter and record full year accomplishments shortly. But first, I think it's important to speak to recent activities we have seen in the net lease space.



Recent retailer bankruptcies and negative headlines have served to affirm our investment thesis, which is built upon a risk-averse perspective of the retail universe. Over the course of the last several