Agree Realty Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Richard A. Agree - Agree Realty Corporation - Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Richard A. Agree, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Agree Realty Corporation. I will act as Chairman of the meeting and Clay Thelen, our Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the company will act as Secretary of the meeting.



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in order to protect the health and safety of our employees, stockholders and the greater community, our annual meeting this year is being conducted in a virtual-only format. We have designed our virtual format to enhance rather than constrain stockholder access, participation and communication. During the live Q&A session, we will answer questions as they come in to the extent relevant to the business of the annual meeting and as time permits.



First, I would like to introduce the other members of the Board of Directors. Craig Erlich, Merrie Frankel, Farris Kalil, Gregory Lehmkuhl, Simon Leopold, Jerome Rossi, William Rubenfaer, and Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer of