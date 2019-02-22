Q4 2018 Agree Realty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Agree Realty Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Joey Agree, President and CEO. Please go ahead, Joey.



Joel N. Agree - Agree Realty Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Agree Realty's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning is Clay Thelen, our Chief Financial Officer.



2018 was an exceptional year for our growing company as we made tremendous progress, further transforming Agree Realty into a leader of retail ownership. We achieved several significant milestones during the past year. Among them, we exceeded $3 billion in enterprise value. We added a record of over 230 high-quality properties to our growing portfolio. We increased our exposure to leading investment-grade retailers by approximately 800 basis points from 43% to 51% via leading tenants such as Sherwin