Feb 22, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Agree Realty Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Joey Agree, President and CEO. Please go ahead, Joey.
Joel N. Agree - Agree Realty Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Agree Realty's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning is Clay Thelen, our Chief Financial Officer.
2018 was an exceptional year for our growing company as we made tremendous progress, further transforming Agree Realty into a leader of retail ownership. We achieved several significant milestones during the past year. Among them, we exceeded $3 billion in enterprise value. We added a record of over 230 high-quality properties to our growing portfolio. We increased our exposure to leading investment-grade retailers by approximately 800 basis points from 43% to 51% via leading tenants such as Sherwin
Q4 2018 Agree Realty Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 22, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...