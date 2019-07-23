Q2 2019 Agree Realty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Joel N. Agree - Agree Realty Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Agree Realty's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning is Clay Thelen, our Chief Financial Officer.



I'm very pleased to report that our strong start to the year gained momentum during the second quarter. Robust investment activity, largely comprised of leading investment-grade retailers, picked up pace during the quarter and continues to accelerate into the third quarter. Our investment activities during the quarter were supported by strategic capital markets transactions that further reinforced our best-in-class balance sheet as well as a number of dispositions aligned with our long-term asset management strategy.



