Agree Realty Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Agree Realty Corporation Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to introduce the first presenter, Mr. Richard Agree.



Richard A. Agree - Agree Realty Corporation - Executive Chairman of the Board



Thank you. The meeting will please come to order.



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Richard Agree, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Agree Realty Corporation. I will act as Chairman of the meeting and Simon Leopold, our Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the company, will act as secretary of the meeting. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in order to protect the health and safety of our employees, stockholders and the greater community, our annual meeting this year is being conducted in a virtual-only format. We have designed our virtual format to enhance rather than constrain stockholder access participation and communication.



During the live Q&A session, we will answer questions as they come in to the extent relevant to the business of the annual meeting and as time