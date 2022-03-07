Mar 07, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Mary Kathleen McConnell - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, and welcome to the 10:30 a.m. session at Citi's Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Katy McConnell with Citi Research, and we're pleased to have with us Agree Realty.



And now, Joey, I will turn it over to you to introduce your team and the company and provide some opening remarks, and then we'll go into Q&A.



Joel N. Agree - Agree Realty Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Great. Thank you, Katy. I'm Joey Agree, President and CEO of Agree Realty Corporation; Peter Coughenour is our Chief Financial Officer. And then sitting in the second row over there is Craig Erlich, our Chief Operating Officer. Agree Realty, ticker symbol NYS -- ADC in the NYSE. We're a net lease REIT focused on the top retailers in the United States.



