Q3 2020 ADC Therapeutics SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you for holding. Good morning, and welcome to ADC Therapeutics Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results Call.



At this time, I'd like to turn it over to Amanda Hamilton, Investor Relations Manager at ADC Therapeutics.



Amanda Hamilton - ADC Therapeutics SA - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our third quarter 2020 financial results and business updates. This release is available on the ADCT website at ir.adctherapeutics.com under the Press Releases section.



On today's call, Chris Martin, Chief Executive Officer; Jay Feingold, Chief Medical Officer; and Jen Creel, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss recent business highlights and review our third quarter 2020 financial results. In addition, Jennifer Herron, our Chief Commercial Officer, will be available for questions.



As a reminder, this conference call may contain statements that constitute