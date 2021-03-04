Mar 04, 2021 / 05:50PM GMT

Boris Peaker - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Welcome, everybody, to our next fireside chat. It's my pleasure to host Chris Martin from ADC Therapeutics.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystSo Chris, let's just dive right in. You guys are -- by the name of your company, are focused on the antibody drug conjugates. Can you just discuss the PBD-based antibody drug conjugates? What makes them different from some of the other approaches out there?- ADC Therapeutics SA - Co-Founder, CEO & DirectorCertainly, Boris. The PBDs were developed specifically to be active in tumor cells, which were either primary refractory or had acquired resistance. They're very potent. They're at least 100x more potent than drugs like the auristatins, mytomycins, (inaudible), which themselves, of course, are much more potent than systemic chemotherapeutics. But the really important thing