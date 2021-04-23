Apr 23, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to the ADC Therapeutics ZYNLONTA FDA Approval Conference Call.



Amanda Hamilton - ADC Therapeutics SA - IR Officer



This afternoon, we issued a press release announcing the FDA approval of Lonca, which is now known as ZYNLONTA. This release is available on the ADCT website at ir.adctherapeutics.com under the Press Release's section.



On today's call are Chris Martin, Chief Executive Officer; Jay Feingold, Chief Medical Officer; and Jennifer Herron, Chief Commercial Officer. In addition, Jen Creel, our Chief Financial Officer, will join for the Q&A session.



this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.