Sep 14, 2021 / 12:45PM GMT

Matthew Kelsey Harrison - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director



Great. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us for the next session. I'm Matthew Harrison, one of the biotech analysts here at Morgan Stanley. Very pleased to have ADC Therapeutics for the next session. Before we get started, I need to read a disclosure statement. Please note that all important disclosures including personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. So I'm pleased to have Jennifer Herron and Joseph Camardo with us this morning. Jennifer I'm going to turn it over to you to make some opening comments and then we'll jump into Q&A.



Jennifer L. Herron - ADC Therapeutics SA - Chief Commercial Officer & Senior VP



That's great. Thanks, Matthew. Good morning everyone and thanks for the opportunity to participate in the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference. It's an exciting time at ADC Therapeutics with our first commercial launch ongoing and the opportunity to